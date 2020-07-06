BIA departure terminal open for 5 guests per passenger

-

Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) now allows up to five guests to accompany passengers into the departure terminal of the airport, said Retired Major General G. A. Chandrasiri, the Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services.

Previously, only three guests were allowed to enter the departure terminal with a passenger carrying a valid air ticket.

On June 15, the departure terminal was reopened for guests after been closed off for guests for a prolonged period owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The guests entering the terminal must wear a face mask and strictly follow health guidelines issued, added the Chairman.

Guests who arrive at the BIA must purchase a ticket worth Rs 300 to enter the departure terminal of the airport.

Meanwhile, the duty-free shopping mall of BIA is now re-open for passengers from 8.30 am until 3.30 pm.

However, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd stated that the opportunity will only be offered to air passengers who arrived in the country from March 09 to May 31.

Further, any passenger who wishes to use the facilities must book a date and a time by calling Airport and Aviation Services Ltd, prior to visiting.

Shoppers must also produce the certificate issued by the quarantine center of the Public Health Officer that they had successfully completed the mandatory quarantine or self-quarantine.

They must also bring their passport and the National Identity Card, said the Airport and Aviation Services Ltd.

As there will be no facility made available to exchange currencies, shoppers must bring US Dollars; if not, the shoppers may pay through valid credit cards, Airport and Aviation Services Ltd further said.