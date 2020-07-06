Coronavirus case count in Sri Lanka at 2,077

July 6, 2020   05:34 pm

Another COVID-19 case has been detected among recent foreign arrivals hiking the number of cases in the country to 2,077.

The latest case is a person who had arrived from the Maldives, as per the Department of Government Information.

Currently, 149 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, with 14 more patients regaining health and being discharged from the hospital today (06), the tally of recoveries in the country has spiked to 1,917.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.

