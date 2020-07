-

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has decided to extend the polling time of General Election 2020 by an hour.

The polling time was previously set between 7.00 am and 4.00 pm.

However, with the extension, the new polling times are from 7.00 am until 5.00 pm, Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated issuing a press release.

General Election 2020 is scheduled to be held on August 05, 2020.