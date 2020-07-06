Number of guests allowed at weddings increased
July 6, 2020 07:31 pm
The government has decided to increase the number of guests allowed to attend wedding ceremonies considering the current situation in the country.
Accordingly, the maximum number of participants allowed at a wedding will be 50 percent of the seating capacity of the venue or a maximum of 300 persons.
The new regulations will be in effect from July 06, according to the Department of Government Information.
The number of guests allowed at a wedding or a social event has been limited to 100 persons due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.