Number of guests allowed at weddings increased

The government has decided to increase the number of guests allowed to attend wedding ceremonies considering the current situation in the country.

Accordingly, the maximum number of participants allowed at a wedding will be 50 percent of the seating capacity of the venue or a maximum of 300 persons.

The new regulations will be in effect from July 06, according to the Department of Government Information.

The number of guests allowed at a wedding or a social event has been limited to 100 persons due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.