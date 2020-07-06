Sajith promises loans with 4% interest for all

Sajith promises loans with 4% interest for all

July 6, 2020   09:40 pm

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa says that an SJB government will give loans to all at a concessionary interest rate of 4 percent.

He mentioned this at a public meeting organized by former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe in Hokandara.

Premadasa claimed that the current leadership of the country is weak and that the government is unsuccessful and unable to serve the people.

He added that the current government has no fresh ideas to rebuild the inactive economy of the country.

Further speaking, the former Opposition Leader said that they would create a development force for every electoral division.

As the Prime Minister, he would monitor every electoral division and villages, he added.

Premadasa said that an SJB government will help strengthen the economy by providing loans to all who ask at a concessionary interest of 4 percent.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories