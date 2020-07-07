ITUKAMA COVID-19 Fund balance surpasses Rs 1,448 mn

-

Following corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,448 million.

The National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases, Welisara donated Rs. 135,044.53 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the Director-General of Administration of the Presidential Secretariat, Mr. K.B. Egodawela, stated President’s Media Division.

In addition, Ayagama Divisional Secretariat has donated Rs. 34,865.95 while Beruwala Urban Council donated Rs. 131,200 to the Fund.

Meanwhile, M. A. H. P. Marasinghe, an 84-year old retired female teacher handed Rs. 200,000 to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was in Puttalam today (06), as a contribution to COVID Fund.

This donation was handed over to President during a public rally in Thaniwella in Madampe organized in support of candidates of Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,448,833,919.15, PMD stated.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk, or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact: 076 0700 700/ 0112 320 880/ 0112 354 340 or 0112 424 012.