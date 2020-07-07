Total Covid-19 recoveries in navy climbs to 885

-

Another three naval personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals, have been discharged after gaining full recovery from the virus as confirmed by PCR tests.

These 03 individuals who contracted COVID-19 were receiving treatment from hospitals. Since, these sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospitals they were discharged on 06th July 2020.

As of now, including these 03 naval personnel, 888 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID cluster, have been discharged from hospitals after their full recovery from the virus.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.