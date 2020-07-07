Spells of showers expected in some provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.