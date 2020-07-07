Election body calls a meeting with ministerial officials

-

The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with additional secretaries and senior assistant secretaries of ministries today (07).

A spokesperson of the election body said the relevant meeting will take place in the morning, at 10.00 am.

Several complaints have been received pertaining to the misuse of state properties including vehicles belonging to the ministries and state departments for campaigns organized in view of the looming parliamentary election.

Accordingly, the Election Commission will discuss the matter with the ministerial secretaries during today’s meeting.