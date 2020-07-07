Welikada Remand Prison inmate confirmed COVID-19 positive
July 7, 2020 09:53 am
An inmate at the Welikada Remand Prison has been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, says the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.
According to reports, this inmate was transferred to the Welikada Remand Prison from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu on June 27.
In a media release, the Department of Government Information said officers and other inmates of the prison will be subjected to PCR testing and quarantine procedure.