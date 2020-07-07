Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases count reaches 2,078

Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases count reaches 2,078

July 7, 2020   10:43 am

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, the total count of positive cases identified in the country has reached 2,078.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 recoveries increased to 1,917 on Monday (06).

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 150 active cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Eleven patients in the country have succumbed to the virus to date.

