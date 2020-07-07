-

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, the total count of positive cases identified in the country has reached 2,078.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 recoveries increased to 1,917 on Monday (06).

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 150 active cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Eleven patients in the country have succumbed to the virus to date.