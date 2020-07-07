Health & parliamentary officials discuss Covid-19-related guidelines for the House

-

A group of health officials representing the Ministry of Health will visit the Parliament to instruct on the measures to be taken complying with COVID-19 related guidelines when the Parliament sits post general elections, says the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He announced the aforesaid when he met with the Parliamentary Secretariat headed by the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff Mr. Neil Iddawela at the Ministry of Health on Monday (06).

The meeting was held to discuss the measures to be taken to ensure the safety of the health of 9th Parliament complying with the necessary COVID-19 related guidelines as the Parliament is due to convene soon after the General Election.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of Parliament stated that it is essential that all Members of Parliament be present in the well of the House on the first day after the General Election as per the Standing Orders of Parliament to elect the new Speaker and to administer the oaths and affirmation. Subsequently, members of Parliament will be allowed to decide the manner as to how the future meetings are to be held.

Further, the Secretary General stated that it is imperative to obtain proper advice from the health authorities, as the MPs and the staff of the Parliament are required to take measures pertaining to the safety of health following the first Parliamentary Meeting.

He further stated that all the activities are being carried out within the Parliament premises in accordance with all health measures including social distancing, washing hands and checking the body temperature as well as conducting all meetings online including staff awareness programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that although the COVID-19 virus has been well controlled in Sri Lanka, the risk of the virus spreading in the country has not been reduced as a result of the arrival of people from overseas, thus, it is imperative to continue strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Accordingly, a group including the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Lakshman Gamlath will be visiting to observe the Parliamentary complex, committee rooms and catering division and expects to provide the relevant health advice.

The COVID-19 Control Guideline booklets were also presented to the Parliament on this occasion.