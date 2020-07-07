Police appeal for public assistance in locating PNB IP

-

Sri Lanka Police seeks public assistance into apprehending a Police Inspector attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who is a suspect in an investigation within the Bureau.

The relevant Police Inspector (IP) is wanted as a suspect of a drug racket within the PNB, the Police Media Division said.

The IP is a 49 year old male named Weherawatta Kankanamlage Saman Kumara Wasantha residing at the address 189, Kirikatta, Weliweriya.

A photograph of the suspect has been publicized by the Police Media Division.

If any information on the aforementioned person is available, Police request the general public to relay them through the following numbers: 071 859 17 67 / 0112 42 21 76.

Further, the confidentiality of the informants’ identity will be protected, said the Police.