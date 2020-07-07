Interim order issued preventing arrest of Ravi and 5 others

July 7, 2020   11:46 am

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order preventing the execution of the arrest warrants issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 5 others over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

A writ petition had been filed by former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake, Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Geoffrey Aloysius, CEO Kasun Palisena and former Central Bank officials Indika Saman Kumara and Sangarapille Padumanathan.

They have been charged with allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 52 billion in government bonds at two auctions in 2016.

The petitioners had alleged that the Colombo Fort Magistrate issuing arrest warrants on them based on the B report submitted to the bench by the police is against the law and had sought the Appeals Court for a revocation of warrants.

