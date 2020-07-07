More Sri Lankans return from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Philippines

-

Three more batches of Sri Lankans who are stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 global pandemic returned to the country from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Philippines.

A SriLankan Airlines charter flight brought down 275 Sri Lankans from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at around 7.10 am this morning (07).

Another 05 Sri Lankan sailors who had been employed at Qatari ships returned to the island early this morning.

They arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 1.45 am on a flight of Qatar Airways.

Further, 41 Sri Lankans from the Philippines arrived from Manila at 11.45 pm last night (06) on a special flight of the SriLankan Airlines.

The returnees had migrated to the Philippines for employment.

Upon arrival, all passengers had been subjected to PCR tests at the airport premises and temporarily stationed at hotels nearby BIA until the results are released.