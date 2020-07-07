Wanted PNB Inspector surrenders to police

July 7, 2020   12:18 pm

The Police Inspector attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who is wanted over an investigation into several PNB officers linked to a drug racket, has surrendered to the Kadawatha Police.

The officer in question, IP Saman Wasantha Kumara, will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.

Earlier today, it was reported that Sri Lanka Police was seeking public assistance into apprehending the 49-year-old police officer named Weherawatta Kankanamlage Saman Kumara Wasantha.

The suspect was residing at the address 189, Kirikatta, Weliweriya.

A photograph of the suspect was also publicized by the Police Media Division.

