Five suspects arrested for harassing Russian female at Galle Face Green

The youths who were arrested over harassing a Russian female at the Galle Face Green are to be submitted for an identification parade.

Accordingly, the suspects will be presented before the Fort Magistrate Court today (07).

A video of a group of youths harassing a foreign female and her friends at the Galle Face Green was released to social media recently.

The incident had occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday when a group of friends including the Russian woman and her Sri Lankan boyfriend visited Galle Face Green.

The group had been approached by several drunken youths who proceeded to physically and verbally harass the group.

The incident had been video recorded by the woman.

Subsequently, five suspects including the main suspect of the incident have been arrested on a complaint made to the Police.