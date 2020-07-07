Active Covid-19 cases down to 112 with new recoveries

July 7, 2020   12:58 pm

The Ministry of Health says 38 more individuals, who had tested positive for the COVID-19, recovered from the disease today (07).

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the latest recoveries are reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (04), Welikanda Base Hospital (02), Iranawila Hospital (01), Kattankudy Base Hospital (09), Homagama Base Hospital (21) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (01).

These health improvements have brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recoveries to 1,955.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country currently sits at 2,078.

The Epidemiology Unit says 112 patients infected with COVID-19 are under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients have succumbed to the disease in Sri Lanka.

