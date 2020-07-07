Welikada Prison off limits for visitors until further notice

July 7, 2020   03:07 pm

The Welikada Prison in Colombo has been closed off for visitors until further notice.

The move came after an inmate of the prison tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this morning. (07).

The Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said this inmate was transferred to the Welikada Prison from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu on June 27.

Officers and other inmates of the prison have been subjected to PCR testing and the quarantine procedure.


Ada Derana reporter had captured the following notice displayed at the Welikada Prison under the instructions of its superintendent.

