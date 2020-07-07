AG returns 38 more incomplete investigation files on Easter attack suspects

-

The Attorney General Dappula De Livera has returned another 38 ‘incomplete’ investigation files on suspects arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks, to the Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne.

On June 26, the Attorney General had returned 40 incomplete investigations files, pertaining to the suspects arrested in relation to the Easter attacks.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General said the Acting IGP was also instructed by the AG to conclude the investigations properly.