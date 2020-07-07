AG returns 38 more incomplete investigation files on Easter attack suspects

AG returns 38 more incomplete investigation files on Easter attack suspects

July 7, 2020   04:25 pm

-

The Attorney General Dappula De Livera has returned another 38 ‘incomplete’ investigation files on suspects arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks, to the Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne.

On June 26, the Attorney General had returned 40 incomplete investigations files, pertaining to the suspects arrested in relation to the Easter attacks.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General said the Acting IGP was also instructed by the AG to conclude the investigations properly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories