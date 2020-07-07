Deadline for accepting applications for A/L Vocational Stream extended

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to extend the deadline for accepting applications for student admissions to Grade 12 under the Advanced Level Vocational Stream (Thirteen Years Guaranteed Education Programme).

Accordingly, the applications will be accepted until the 20th of July.

The applications and the list of schools where the Vocational Stream is being implemented can be obtained from the official website of the Education Ministry – http://www.moe.gov.lk/

The Education Ministry says further information in this regard can be obtained from the Education for All Branch via 011 278 7136 or by contacting the following coordinating officers attached to each district:

Under the Vocational Stream, upon undergoing studies in respective schools in Grade 12, students will be able to complete a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) level 04 course under one of the 26 subject areas of their choice in Grade 13.

Success (pass) or failure (fail) of the student at the G.C.E O/L examination is not considered in enrolling students in this stream, the Education Ministry said.

This Vocational Stream is already in operation at 311 schools covering all of the education zones in the country, and it is set to commence in 112 other schools from this year.