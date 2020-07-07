-

The Ministry of Health says that two new cases of Covid-19 have been identified bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country thus far to 2,080.

The Epidemiology Unit of the ministry said that a member of the Sri Lanka Navy who is quarantined at the Iyakachchi center and a returnee from Ethiopia who is also under quarantine have tested positive for the virus.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected so far today (07). Earlier today, an inmate of the Welikada Prison had tested positive.

Currently 114 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,955.