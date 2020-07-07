Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases tally climbs to 2,080

Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases tally climbs to 2,080

July 7, 2020   07:02 pm

-

The Ministry of Health says that two new cases of Covid-19 have been identified bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country thus far to 2,080.

The Epidemiology Unit of the ministry said that a member of the Sri Lanka Navy who is quarantined at the Iyakachchi center and a returnee from Ethiopia who is also under quarantine have tested positive for the virus.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected so far today (07). Earlier today, an inmate of the Welikada Prison had tested positive.

Currently 114 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,955.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories