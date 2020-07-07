PNB inspector involved in drug dealing detained for questioning

July 7, 2020   07:46 pm

Inspector of Police (IP) Saman Wasantha Kumara, who is involved in passing drugs in the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) to drug dealers, has been detained for interrogation.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will accordingly detain the suspect for 7 hours under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Police Media Spokesperson said.

Earlier today, it was reported that Sri Lanka Police was seeking public assistance into apprehending the 49-year-old police officer named Weherawatta Kankanamlage Saman Kumara Wasantha.

IP Saman Wasantha Kumara, who was residing at the address 189, Kirikatta, Weliweriya, later surrendered to the Kadawatha Police.

He was then handed over to the CID for further investigations.

