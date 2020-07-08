COVID-19: Virus-positive arrival takes cases tally to 2,081

-

The Ministry of Health says another fresh case of Covid-19 was identified bringing the total number of patients recorded in Sri Lanka to 2,081.

According to the Department of Government Information, the latest active case is a person who arrived from Saudi Arabia, who is under quarantine.

Four new cases of coronavirus – including an inmate of Welikada Prison, a navy man and an arrival from Ethiopia – have been confirmed so far today (07).

A total of 115 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care while the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,955.

The country has confirmed 11 deaths due to the virus infection.