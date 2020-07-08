Another PNB officer arrested over links to drug dealers

July 8, 2020   08:20 am

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a Constable of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) as the 17th suspect in the ongoing investigation into PNB officers with links to drug traffickers.

The arrest was made in Ragama yesterday (08) while the suspect is believed to have been involved in providing drugs to drug dealers.

Meanwhile an Inspector of the PNB, also accused of aiding in drug rackets and who had been evading the police, had surrendered to Kadawatha Police last evening. 

The PNB Inspector was handed over to the CID while he is being interrogated under 72-hour detention orders.  

