Navy personnel being treated for COVID-19 down to 13

Four more navy personnel infected with Covid-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital increasing the total number of recoveries from the naval cluster to 892.

These naval personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from them after gaining full recovery from the virus, as confirmed by PCR tests, the navy said.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, it said.

In total 905 navy personnel had tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka while currently only 13 of them are still under medical care with the rest being discharged after testing negative.