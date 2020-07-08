Fairly heavy rainfall possible in parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa in the evening or night.



Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.