Bodies of two unidentified males found in Denawaka River

Bodies of two unidentified males found in Denawaka River

July 8, 2020   12:28 pm

-

Bodies of two unidentified males have been found floating in Denawaka River in Ganegama, Pelmadulla this morning (08).

Pelmadulla Magistrate is scheduled to hold the magistrate’s inquest today, stated the Police.

According to Ada Derana reporter, one of the bodies had cut wound on the neck while the other had sustained injuries to the head.

Police stated that this is suspected to be a murder.

Further investigations are carried out by the Pelmadulla Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories