Japanese grant aid to provide medical equipment to combat COVID-19 in SL

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide Japanese Yen 800 million (approximately Rs. 1,360 million) grant aid for the provisioning of necessary medical equipment such as MRI Scanner, CT scanner, Bed Side X-Ray Systems, Central Monitors, Bedside Monitors, Defibrillators and other equipment to Sri Lanka.

The grant aid under is rendered the Japanese non-project grant aid scheme to strengthen the COVID -19 preventing activities in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release issued today (08).

“Responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Sri Lanka has taken several successful preventive measures to prevent the mass spread of virus among the community.”

The Finance Ministry says although the country has achieved significant progress in preventing disease, the health system in Sri Lanka needs more facilities to maintain the day-to-day activities within the country up to the state before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the required additional units in main hospitals with the necessary equipment and human resources are being established by health authorities, the press release said further.



“Accordingly, as per the request of Government of Sri Lanka, the Government of Japan has agreed to provide Japanese Yen 800 million (approx. LKR 1,360 million) grant aid under the Japanese non-project grant aid scheme for the provisioning of necessary medical equipment such as MRI Scanner, CT scanner, Bed Side X-Ray Systems, Central Monitors, Bedside Monitors and Defibrillators etc. to strengthen the COVID -19 preventing activities in Sri Lanka.”

The Exchange of Notes pertaining to the above grant were signed by Secretary to the Finance, Economic and Policy Development Ministry Mr. S.R. Attygalle, on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and His Excellency Mr. Sugiyama Akira, Ambassador of Government of Japan today (08) at the Finance Ministry.