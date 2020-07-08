COVID-19 recoveries count rise to 1,967

-

The Ministry of Health says 12 more individuals who had tested positive for the COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, they have been discharged from the respective hospitals today (08).

This new development has brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recuperations to 1,967.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country hit 2,081 yesterday with 04 new cases including an inmate from the Welikada Prison.

The Epidemiology Unit says only 103 active cases of COVID-19 are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients in Sri Lanka have succumbed to the disease so far.