COVID-19 recoveries count rise to 1,967

COVID-19 recoveries count rise to 1,967

July 8, 2020   01:32 pm

-

The Ministry of Health says 12 more individuals who had tested positive for the COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, they have been discharged from the respective hospitals today (08).

This new development has brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recuperations to 1,967.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country hit 2,081 yesterday with 04 new cases including an inmate from the Welikada Prison.

The Epidemiology Unit says only 103 active cases of COVID-19 are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients in Sri Lanka have succumbed to the disease so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories