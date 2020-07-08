Three more including Filipino test positive for Covid-19, tally moves to 2,084

Three more including Filipino test positive for Covid-19, tally moves to 2,084

July 8, 2020   03:36 pm

-

Three more persons who arrived from overseas including a Philippine national have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

The new cases include two Sri Lankan returnees from Bangladesh and a Philippine national who had arrived from Philippines. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 detected within the country thus far to 2,084.

106 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care while 1,967 patients have recovered and have been discharged. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories