Three more including Filipino test positive for Covid-19, tally moves to 2,084

Three more persons who arrived from overseas including a Philippine national have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

The new cases include two Sri Lankan returnees from Bangladesh and a Philippine national who had arrived from Philippines.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 detected within the country thus far to 2,084.

106 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care while 1,967 patients have recovered and have been discharged.