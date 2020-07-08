Kelaniya University to reopen for 4th-year students next Monday

-

The University of Kelaniya has decided to recommence academic activities for the 4th-year students on the 13th of July.

Accordingly, the Faculty of Management, the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Computing and Technology will be reopened next Monday.

The 4th-year students of these faculties will be allowed to return to hostels on Sunday (12) between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm.

However, the management of the university noted that returning to hostels is not compulsory while encouraging the undergraduates to attend lectures from their homes, if possible.

Academic activities at all universities across the island came to a temporary halt following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.