Yellow colour to be mandated for vehicles transporting school children

A mandatory colour code will be introduced for all vehicles transporting school children, the Ministry of Transport has announced.

The subject minister, Mahinda Amaraweera said yellow-painted will accordingly be imported for transporting school children in the future.

Minister Amaraweera had tabled the relevant proposal during a meeting held with the representatives of school van associations and police officers on Tuesday (07).

The decision was taken for other motorists to recognize the vehicles transporting school children easily.