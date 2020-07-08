Yellow colour to be mandated for vehicles transporting school children

July 8, 2020   04:43 pm

-

A mandatory colour code will be introduced for all vehicles transporting school children, the Ministry of Transport has announced.

The subject minister, Mahinda Amaraweera said yellow-painted will accordingly be imported for transporting school children in the future.

Minister Amaraweera had tabled the relevant proposal during a meeting held with the representatives of school van associations and police officers on Tuesday (07).

The decision was taken for other motorists to recognize the vehicles transporting school children easily.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories