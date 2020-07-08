Special police operation center set up for general election related issues

July 8, 2020   05:56 pm

A special operations center has been set up at the Police Headquarters to handle issues pertaining to General Election 2020.

The general public may contact the operations center to relay any complaints or information on violation of election laws, stated the Police Media Division.

The special operations center can be contacted through the following means:

Hotline: 1933

Telephone: 0112 472 757

                    0115 978 701

Fax:             0112 345 553

Email: igp.cr@police.lk

