Special police operation center set up for general election related issues
July 8, 2020 05:56 pm
A special operations center has been set up at the Police Headquarters to handle issues pertaining to General Election 2020.
The general public may contact the operations center to relay any complaints or information on violation of election laws, stated the Police Media Division.
The special operations center can be contacted through the following means:
Hotline: 1933
Telephone: 0112 472 757
0115 978 701
Fax: 0112 345 553
Email: igp.cr@police.lk