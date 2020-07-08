Nine more Covid-19 cases increases total to 2,093

-

Nine new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,093.

The Ministry of Health said that 09 Sri Lankans who had returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for Covid-19.

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been detected so far today (08). Two Sri Lankans who returned from Bangladesh and a Filipino who had arrived from Philippines had tested positive earlier today.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 2,093 while 115 patient are currently being treated for Covid-19.

The total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,967.