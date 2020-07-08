Guidelines issued to prevent misuse of LG property during election
July 8, 2020 09:11 pm
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a set of guidelines to prevent misuse of public property at Local Government institutions pertaining to General Election 2020.
The guidelines, signed by Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, were issued today (08).
The notice offers guidelines into the use of official vehicles, equipment belonging to local government institutions, and carrying out election propaganda during the election period.
The relevant set of guidelines is as below: