All Welikada inmates test negative for COVID-19

July 8, 2020   10:24 pm

All 315 inmates from the Welikada Prison have tested negative for COVID-19 after the PCR test, stated Army Commander Shavendra Silva.

An inmate at the Welikada Prison was confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday (07).

Subsequently, all inmates and staff at the Prison were subjected to PCR tests immediately.

In addition, information on inmates who were released following the admission of the infected inmate to the prison was collected as well. 

As the virus-positive inmate was transferred to the Welikada Prison from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu, PCR tests were also carried out on all of those at the rehabilitation center.

