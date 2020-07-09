Number of navy personnel infected with Covid-19 down to 11

Number of navy personnel infected with Covid-19 down to 11

July 9, 2020   08:57 am

-

Two more navy personnel have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries from the navy coronavirus cluster to 894.

These naval personnel who had contracted Covid-19 and underwent treatment in hospital were discharged after gaining full recovery from the virus, as confirmed by PCR tests, the navy said.

A total of 905 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while only 11 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories