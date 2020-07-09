Number of navy personnel infected with Covid-19 down to 11

-

Two more navy personnel have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries from the navy coronavirus cluster to 894.

These naval personnel who had contracted Covid-19 and underwent treatment in hospital were discharged after gaining full recovery from the virus, as confirmed by PCR tests, the navy said.

A total of 905 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while only 11 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.