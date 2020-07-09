Bogollagama withdraws UNP membership, national list candidacy

July 9, 2020   09:43 am

United National Party (UNP) member Rohitha Bogollagama has withdrawn his party membership and national list candidacy.

Speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, he said the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has been informed on the matter.

Bogollagama said he also submitted his resignation in writing.

The UNP is walking a narrow political path, adding that he maintains a “country first” standpoint, the former parliamentarian continued.

Bogollagama added that he is committed to supporting an agenda that identifies and works towards fulfilling the needs of the people.

