Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurvedic lnstitute to become a fully-fledged University

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to upgrade Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurvedic Institute as a fully-fledged university.

The relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovations during the recent meeting of Cabinet ministers.

Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurvedic Institute, which is currently affiliated to the University of Kelaniya under the University Grants Commission (UGC), offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Ayurveda and allied sciences.

“Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” the policy framework of the country had identified the institution to be upgraded as a fully-fledged university.