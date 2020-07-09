Twelve more Covid-19 recoveries reported

July 9, 2020   02:07 pm

Twelve more patients infected with Covid-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital, increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,979.

Currently only 104 patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country so far is 2,094.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Navy says that 894 who were infected with the virus have now recovered and have been discharged. 

