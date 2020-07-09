56 from Kandakadu rehab center and female counselor test positive for COVID-19

-

Fifty-six persons from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre and a female counselor employed at the center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Prior to being transferred to the Welikada Prison, the recently COVID-19 infected inmate had been detained at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre for 03 months.

Accordingly, 450 inmates and staff at the Rehabilitation Center had been subjected to PCR tests.

So far, 56 among them have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, stated the Department of Government Information.

Meanwhile, a female from the Marawila area has also tested positive for coronavirus this morning (09). She is identified to be a counselor employed at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Health sectors and security forces are currently taking all necessary action for testing and quarantining in relation to the matter, states the Government Information Department.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country has spiked to 2,151 cases.