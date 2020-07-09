Warning issued for severe lightning

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, Northcentral, Central, Uva, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The Department of Meteorology warned that heavy rainfall of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the above areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.