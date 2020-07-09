2,366 election violation complaints received so far - EC
July 9, 2020 06:22 pm
The Elections Commission states that it has received 2,366 complaints on election violations pertaining to the General Election 2020.
Among them, 1,722 have been lodged at District Election Complaints Management Centers.
Another, 664 have been received by the National Election Complaints Center.
Reportedly, 160 complaints have been received by the commission within the last 24 hour period ending from 04 pm yesterday (08).