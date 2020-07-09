Two more Covid-19 cases bring total to 2,153

-

Two more confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been identified bringing the total number of cases reported in the country to 2,153.

A returnee from Qatar who was under quarantine and a member of the Sri Lanka Navy from the Poonewa quarantine center have tested positive for Covid-19.

Fifty-nine new cases have been reported so far today (09).

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 56 inmates and staff members of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre and a female counselor, from Marawila who works with drug addicts at the rehabilitation center, had tested positive.

Currently 163 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has risen to 1,979.