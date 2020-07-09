-

Health authorities have released details of the first COVID-19 community infection detected within the country in 70 days.

Fifty-six persons from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre and a female counselor employed at the center tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year old counselor from Kottaramulla, Naththandiya area was confirmed to have contracted the virus this morning (09).

Steps have already been taken to direct the close associates of the counselor for quarantine, said Puttalam District Director of Health Services Dr. Dinusha Fernando.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Dr. Fernando said that the said that on June 3rd, the counselor had returned home on vacation using public transport.

Upon returning home, the counselor had received treatment from a nearby medical center as she had shown symptoms of COVID-19. While the symptoms had improved with treatment, further inquiries had been conducted into her case as she had been employed at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Subsequently, she had tested positive following a PCR test conducted at the Marawila Hospital.

Reportedly, she had arrived in Polonnaruwa from Kandakadu on a cab belonging to the Rehabilitation Centre, from where she had taken a bus to Kurunegala. Thereon she had traveled on another 2 buses to reach Dankotuwa and then Naththandiya.

However, she had worn a face mask throughout her journey, Dr. Fernando added.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that steps will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus through the infected woman.