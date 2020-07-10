Kandakadu rehab centre confirms 196 more Covid-19 cases

-

Another 196 positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu, the Department of Government Information announced.

Accordingly, a total of 252 novel coronavirus patients, including the 56 virus-positive cases identified on Thursday (09), have been confirmed from this rehabilitation centre so far.

The media release issued by the Government Information Department said the results of 338 PCR tests conducted on the inmates and staff members at the Rehabilitation Centre were received, confirming these fresh coronavirus infections.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe says PCR tests are being carried out on the inmates and the staff members and that there is a tendency of more fresh cases being reported from the rehabilitation centre.

In addition, inmates who were discharged from the rehabilitation centre and their contacts are currently being traced, the release said further. Accordingly, they will be subjected to PCR tests and the quarantine procedure.

The Government Information Department, in its release, said the authorities are taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the Kandakadu Quarantine Centre has been converted into a hospital to treat the Covid-19 cases detected from the said rehabilitation centre.