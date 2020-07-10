Spells of showers expected in some areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts in the evening or night. Showers are likely over coastal areas of Eastern province during the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are possible in some places in North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Negombo to Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Negombo to Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Swell waves may experience, 2.0 – 2.5 m height at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.