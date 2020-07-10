Term of PCoI on political victimization extended by 4 months

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has extended the term of Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PcoI) probing the incidents of political victimization that have occurred between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

Accordingly, the term of the Presidential Commission, which was set to expire on Thursday (09), has been given an extension of 4 months until the 9th of November 2020.

The Commission was established by the President on the 09th of January this year, through the Notification published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2157/44.

It comprises of retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne, retired Court of Appeal Judge Daya Chandrasiri Jayatilake and retired IGP Chandra Fernando.

The panel is tasked with looking into and obtaining information regarding the alleged political victimization of public officers, employees of state corporations, members of the armed forces and the police service who held posts during the aforesaid period.