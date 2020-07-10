895 recoveries from Navy coronavirus cluster so far

-

Another navy person, who recovered from Covid-19, has been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries from the navy coronavirus cluster to 895.

This sailor was discharged after returning to health from the disease, as confirmed by the random PCR test conducted during treatment, the navy said.

A total of 906 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while only 11 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.

Further, this discharged navy person has been instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.